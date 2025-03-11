Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -1,700,000.00%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.