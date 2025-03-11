Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.