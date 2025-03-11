Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,522 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CION Investment worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $656.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

About CION Investment

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

