Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

