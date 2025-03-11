Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 173,003 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,003 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

