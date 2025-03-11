Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,539 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,539 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.