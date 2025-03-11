Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $54,012,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,618,000 after buying an additional 307,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 279,762 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

CFR opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

