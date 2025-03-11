Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,699.88 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,863.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,982.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,383. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

