Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 765.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.44 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

