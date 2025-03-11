Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,292 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,509,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after buying an additional 952,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,863,000 after buying an additional 138,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,285,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.