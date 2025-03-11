Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

