Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

