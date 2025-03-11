Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 135,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.