Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAVE. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Featured Articles

