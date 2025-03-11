ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Posts Earnings Results

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

ECARX Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ECX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. ECARX has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ECARX in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Articles

