ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of ECARX stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. ECARX has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on ECARX in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

