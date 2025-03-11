Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.58.

Eaton Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

