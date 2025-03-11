Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $9.15. 12,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 14,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
