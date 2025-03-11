Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $25,808,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after buying an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This trade represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,159 shares of company stock worth $107,512,184. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. UBS Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

