Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

