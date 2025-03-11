Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 190 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Swedbank AB lifted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 71.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

