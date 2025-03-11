Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 396,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after buying an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

