Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $164.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.31 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

