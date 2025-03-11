Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 333,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 258,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

