Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

