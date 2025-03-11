Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

