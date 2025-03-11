Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 320 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HUM opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.