Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.58), Zacks reports. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.66. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIIBF shares. TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

