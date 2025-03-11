Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Dorel Industries to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIIBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

