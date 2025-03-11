Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

