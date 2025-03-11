Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.16 million, a P/E ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

