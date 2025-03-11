Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MSCI by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MSCI by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $544.63 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.