Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

