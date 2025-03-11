Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $67.33 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $67,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $191.56 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.