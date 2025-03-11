Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $17.58 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

