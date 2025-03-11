Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly pay a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. They offer investors a way to earn income in addition to any potential capital gains from share price appreciation, making them an attractive option for those seeking steady cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. 66,501,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,471,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. 200,575,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,417,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.14. 12,809,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $482.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Featured Articles