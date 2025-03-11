Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$50,860.04 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dimitri Demianyuk sold 33,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$50,860.04.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a P/E ratio of -34.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

