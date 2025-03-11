Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$50,860.04 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dimitri Demianyuk sold 33,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$50,860.04.
Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a P/E ratio of -34.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.
