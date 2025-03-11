Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.