DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Declares $0.35 Annual Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFIHY stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.55.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
