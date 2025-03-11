DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Declares $0.35 Annual Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

DFIHY stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

