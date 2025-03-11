Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a market cap of $853.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

About Dexus Industria REIT

(Get Free Report)

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

See Also

Dividend History for Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.