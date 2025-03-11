Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a market cap of $853.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.
About Dexus Industria REIT
