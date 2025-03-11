Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

