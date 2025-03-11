Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WCP
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 2.5 %
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.