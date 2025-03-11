Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.52.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

About Whitecap Resources

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.13.

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.