Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $20.11. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 2,916,972 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $651.41 million and a P/E ratio of -121.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

