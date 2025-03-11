Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 40,262 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

