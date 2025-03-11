Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,181,000 after acquiring an additional 932,665 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after buying an additional 3,970,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

