Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 25,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,257 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

