Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 196,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,200,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCLT opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

