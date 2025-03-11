Dearborn Partners LLC Has $45.29 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Snap-on worth $45,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,291,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

SNA stock opened at $340.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.21 and a 200-day moving average of $328.33.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

View Our Latest Report on SNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,802. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.