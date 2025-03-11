Dearborn Partners LLC Has $37.92 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,030.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $934.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $414.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $989.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

