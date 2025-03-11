DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.80 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.8021 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 10.1% increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBSDY traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $133.00. 57,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,123. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

